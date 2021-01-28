Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Cap Achieves $2.43 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $8,429.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00050259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00126202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00265121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00064868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00333009 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

