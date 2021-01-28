Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Trading Up 19.2%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) shares were up 19.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 2,811,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,010,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.22.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. Analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

