Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.56

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $6.25. Pyxus International shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 4,610 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.