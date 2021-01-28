Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $1.49 on Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00004609 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $241,303.38 and $8,590.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00130833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00275683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00067371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037550 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.