Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE BRO opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 656,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 82,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 603,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

