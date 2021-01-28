Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Marin Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $508.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

