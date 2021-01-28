Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

SIRI stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 32,588.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,406 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Sirius XM by 3,845.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,376 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sirius XM by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,807 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sirius XM by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,666 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

