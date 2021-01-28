Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

