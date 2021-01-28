Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $876.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after buying an additional 371,710 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 623,667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 62,268 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

