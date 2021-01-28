Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Community Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Community in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of FCCO opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.