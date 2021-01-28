Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

FTS stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Fortis has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Fortis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fortis by 6.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 4.5% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

