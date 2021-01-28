Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Boosted by Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 148.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,333 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,188.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.