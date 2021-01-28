Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $59.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

