Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $38.41.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $129,991 over the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

