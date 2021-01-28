Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Increased by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of HMST opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $781.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.06.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at $25,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $129,991. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,298,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

