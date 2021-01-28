Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Lifted by Truist Securiti

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HZO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

MarineMax stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $118,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

