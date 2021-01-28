Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for OneWater Marine Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for OneWater Marine in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.84 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONEW. Truist increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $36.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 31.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

