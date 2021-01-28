Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Increased by Analyst

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.63.

Visa stock opened at $194.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $379.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

