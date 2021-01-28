Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Raised by Analyst

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of German American Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

GABC stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $908.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in German American Bancorp by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

