Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $340.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,588 shares of company stock worth $168,692 over the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 173.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 48,593 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

