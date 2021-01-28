Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By William Blair

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

