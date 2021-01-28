Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Issued By Barrington Research

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSQ stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.12 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Townsquare Media stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.15% of Townsquare Media worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

