Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.83.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$129.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$92.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.60. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total value of C$7,434,549.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,398,002 shares in the company, valued at C$1,971,319,721.43. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total value of C$288,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,998 shares in the company, valued at C$8,804,573.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,561 shares of company stock valued at $132,910,522.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

