Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Shares of DHI opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

