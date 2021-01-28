Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for MasterCraft Boat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 45.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

