Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Lifted by Desjardins (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

MRU stock opened at C$55.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82. Metro Inc. has a 1 year low of C$49.03 and a 1 year high of C$66.25.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.17 billion.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

