Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

NCMI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of NCMI opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $383.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.