Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Travelzoo Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Travelzoo stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Travelzoo by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

