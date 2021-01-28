Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Raised by Piper Sandler

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $161.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

