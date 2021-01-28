Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hexcel Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Hexcel stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hexcel by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

