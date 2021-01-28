Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Park National in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Park National stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.86. Park National has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $116.16.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Park National by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

