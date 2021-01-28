Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Issued By KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

