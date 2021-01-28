Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised by Analyst

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $100.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $14,468,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 106.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

