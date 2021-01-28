Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.72.

MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.61. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

