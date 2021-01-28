Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tapestry in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

NYSE:TPR opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Tapestry by 23.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,619,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 11,262.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,318,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,602,000 after buying an additional 1,307,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $15,112,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

