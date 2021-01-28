Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Cap of $144,875.40

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $144,875.40 and approximately $46,243.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.