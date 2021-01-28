Qbao (QBT) Tops One Day Volume of $43,717.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $133,834.33 and $43,717.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.