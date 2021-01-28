Qcash (QC) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $71.24 million and approximately $562.64 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00053313 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00132113 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00279934 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00070351 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068500 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037650 BTC.
Qcash Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Buying and Selling Qcash
Qcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
