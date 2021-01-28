QChi (QCH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,127.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, QChi has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $4,127.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi token can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00071013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.96 or 0.00895788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.05 or 0.04315109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014689 BTC.

About QChi

QCH is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

