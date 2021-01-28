QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.51

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.51 and traded as high as $39.21. QCR shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 58,984 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $604.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson bought 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $13,604.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 157,601 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in QCR by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in QCR by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in QCR by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 38,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

