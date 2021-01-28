qiibee (QBX) Price Hits $0.0045

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, qiibee has traded 79.1% higher against the dollar. qiibee has a market cap of $3.77 million and $1,396.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00275261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00069484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00067563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00037753 BTC.

qiibee Profile