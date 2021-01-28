QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $323,779.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00124850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00262598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00330274 BTC.

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

