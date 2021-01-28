QSAM Biosciences (OTCMKTS:QPWR) Trading Down 4.2%

QSAM Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QPWR)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 131,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 68,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

QSAM Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QPWR)

QSAM Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the process and provision of renewable energy. Its product portfolio includes waste water treatment plants, landfills, and livestock farms. The company was founded by Christopher M. Nelson on August 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

