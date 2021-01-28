Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.01. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 4,717,564 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.28.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

