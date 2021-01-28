QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $68,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.00. 222,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248,218. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.