QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.9% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.25. The company had a trading volume of 198,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,218. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

