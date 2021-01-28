Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $2,319,240.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of QLYS traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.83. The company had a trading volume of 818,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,951. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 2,234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.60.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

