Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $137.68 and last traded at $137.83. Approximately 818,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 464,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.30.

Specifically, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 43,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $3,933,791.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,282,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,356,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.