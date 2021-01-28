Quantstamp (QSP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.16 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $23.56 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00897107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.30 or 0.04195552 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017850 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.