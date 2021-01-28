Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Short Interest Update

Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 2,188.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,479,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QTMM remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,011,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,948. Quantum Materials has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
Quantum Materials Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.